2005

The Curse of El Charro

  • Horror

Release Date

April 2nd, 2005

Studio

Pretty Dangerous Films

n California, Maria has awful nightmares with and visions of her sister that committed suicide one year ago. Her roommate Chris invites Maria to travel with her and her friends Tanya and Rose on vacation to her uncle's house in Saguaro, Arizona, to relax. When the group arrives in the house, they immediately go to a night-club to have fun and chase some local guys for sex; however, the evil El Charro is seeking Maria killing her friends with his machete.

Cast

Danny TrejoEl Charro (Voice)
Drew MiaMaria
Kathryn TaylorTanya
Heidi AndrolChristina
KellyDawn MalloyRosemary
Philip BoydJames

