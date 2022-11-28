Not Available

The Curse of Hobbes House

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

J-Blockbuster

After the death of her Grandmother, Jane Dormant travels to the family’s remote, ancestral home hoping to receive a large inheritance. When Jane’s estranged, half-sister Jennifer arrives at Hobbes House to claim her part of the estate, the sisters’ simmering hate breaks out completely. But then a violent, unexpected storm cuts the estate off from outside help and a wave of bloodthirsty zombies lays siege. Now the sisters have to learn how to fight back together.

Cast

Mhairi CalveyJane Dormant
Makenna GuylerJennifer Dormant
Waleed ElgadiNaser Mohammedin
Kevin LeslieNigel Thatcher
Jo PriceEurydice Saul

View Full Cast >

Images