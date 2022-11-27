The Curse of Lizzie Borden

Not Available

Low Budget horror movie phenomenon Danielle De Luca (Queen Cobra) plays a girl who gets a job in a Lizzie Borden museum working for Mr. Moody (Mtv Singled Out's Randal Malone). Soon she goes on a killing rampage in this thriller that is reminiscent of 70's Italian horror flicks. The movie also stars Jed Rowen (Black Dahlia, Ghastly Love of Johnny X, Zombie Farm) as the professor who gets beaten to death by Lizzie Borden. In the end, the only thing left to the imagination is whether everyone was murdered or did it just happen in the poor girl's imagination.