The Curse of Lizzie Borden 2: Prom Night

Horror - Haunted by memories of the six people she brutally slaughtered years earlier after becoming convinced she was the famous ax murderer Lizzie Borden, mental patient Cassie (Kate Reavis) escapes the hospital and tries to hide out by enrolling in a local college. But when her class begins discussing the original Lizzie Borden killings, Cassie's violent alter ego emerges -- with plans for a bloody climax to the upcoming dance. - Jeff Burr, Brittany Madelynn Daniels, Roxy Darr