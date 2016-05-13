The Curse of Sleeping Beauty

Thomas Kaiser inherits an ancestral mansion that has been in his family for generations — only to learn that he has also inherited an ancient curse stemming back to the Crusades. Forced into his new role as “protector” — the guardian appointed to keep the evil demons in the house at bay — Thomas teams with an ambitious local realtor and paranormal cleric to unravel the mystery of the house, while struggling to awaken the beautiful Briar Rose, held captive in a terrifying netherworld seen previously in his dreams.
|Ethan Peck
|Thomas
|India Eisley
|Sleeping Beauty / Briar Rose
|Natalie Hall
|Linda
|Bruce Davison
|Richard
|James Adam Lim
|Daniel
|Scott Alan Smith
|Billings
