2016

The Curse of Sleeping Beauty

  • Fantasy
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 13th, 2016

Studio

2B Films

Thomas Kaiser inherits an ancestral mansion that has been in his family for generations — only to learn that he has also inherited an ancient curse stemming back to the Crusades. Forced into his new role as “protector” — the guardian appointed to keep the evil demons in the house at bay — Thomas teams with an ambitious local realtor and paranormal cleric to unravel the mystery of the house, while struggling to awaken the beautiful Briar Rose, held captive in a terrifying netherworld seen previously in his dreams.

Cast

Ethan PeckThomas
India EisleySleeping Beauty / Briar Rose
Natalie HallLinda
Bruce DavisonRichard
James Adam LimDaniel
Scott Alan SmithBillings

Images

