1957

The Curse of the Aztec Mummy

  • Horror

Release Date

December 10th, 1957

The evil Dr. Krupp, once again trying to get possession of the Aztec princess Xochitl's jewels, hypnotizes her current reincarnation, Flor, to get her to reveal the jewels' location - Xochitl's tomb. Confusion reigns as Krupp and his thugs are opposed by Flor's lover, Dr. Almada, his assistant, and wrestling superhero, El Angel. Krupp finally meets his match, however, when he comes up against Popoca, the warrior mummy who guards Xochitl's tomb.

Cast

Ramón GayDr. Eduardo Almada
Rosita ArenasFlor
Crox AlvaradoPinacate / El Ángel
Luis Aceves CastañedaDr. Krupp
Jorge MondragónDr. Sepúlveda
Arturo MartínezTierno

