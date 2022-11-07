Not Available

Sir Kevin Orr is anxious to return the Sacred Claw of the Naga hills given him as a child by his uncle Jack but warned that unless it is returned before his sixtieth birthday the curse of the claw will kill him. He sets sail to return it but falls for the ship's female officer,who throws the claw overboard,killing everybody but Kevin. Years later the claw has returned and on his sixtieth birthday Kevin finds his wife Agatha dead,the claw beside her. He finally sends the claw back to the Naga hills,breaking the curse but sending him back in time to his childhood,his relatives still alive.