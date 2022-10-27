1964

The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 30th, 1964

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Those who have interfered with the Tomb of Ra-Antef are in terrible danger. Against expert advice, American showman and financial backer of the expedition, Alexander King, plans a world tour exhibiting this magnificent discovery from the ancient world but on the opening night the sarcophagus is void of its contents. The mummy has escaped to fulfill the dreadful prophesy and exact a violent and bloody revenge on all those who defiled his final resting place.

Cast

Ronald HowardJohn Bray
Fred ClarkAlexander King
Jeanne RolandAnnette Dubois
George PastellHashmi Bey
Jack GwillimSir Giles Dalrymple
John PaulInspector Mackenzie

