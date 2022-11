Not Available

The Curse of Valburga is a politically incorrect black comedy feature film with an abundance of violence and blood. Inspired by the horror/slasher films of the late 70s and 80s, The Curse of Valburga aims to stay true to the horror genre of the time, providing its viewers not only with shock and tension, but also fun and entertainment. This is a movie from horror fans for horror fans. This is The Curse of Valburga.