The Curtain of the Palace

José is a passionate young man in the Dominican countryside who has been in love with Julieta ever since they met when they were young kids. 10 years later and after Julieta returns from the city to visit her father, José looks for the help of his best friend to win over her love. But things don't exactly workout as planned when Julieta's new step-mom ("Seliné") cooks up some good 'ol Dominican witchcraft and decides to put a spell on José, hoping to separate them. It is then up to Julieta, her best friend María and El Jobo to take on this new 'witch' to save themselves and José.