A featurette directed by French actress Edwige Shaki where Eric Rohmer worked as a technical adviser, THE CURVE is a movie that has the inimitable Rohmer stamp. Talky, it makes its fifteen minutes seem a little longer. However, it's a playful little thing, where an art student meets his grandfather, a sculptor, and both exchange ideas about that part of the woman that is so alluring -- the curve of her back.