Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt sensation, Roberto Cyborg Abreu teams up with World Martial Arts to bring you one of the most innovative Jiu-Jitsu guard DVD sets ever filmed! The Cyborg Guard collection contains Roberto Cyborgs spin on his three most powerful and unique guard positions, Full guard, Half guard and his amazing Tornado Guard. Roberto teaches the basic positional theory for each type of guard before teaching all of his amazing sweeps, counters, strategies and submissions. All three volumes deliver the details you need to properly learn each incredible technique in a step by step fashion that only World Martial Arts is capable of filming. This is the must have Guard DVD set of the year!