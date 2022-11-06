Not Available

The Cynic, the Rat & the Fist

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dania Film

This is probably the best example of a 70's Italian crime movie, though not the "best" movie of the genre (does that make sense?). It has, besides Saxon, an entirely Italian cast but most of them are pretty recognizable regulars in very amusing roles. Maurizio Merli is best as the role he was born to play, that of yet another ticked off Police commissioner. His very charismatic, yet level-headed performance is the one thing that keeps this movie moving along so well, and it is notable that of Lenzi's crime movies, this is probably the one that entrusts Merli with the most screentime.

Cast

Tomás MiliánLuigi 'Er Cinese' Maietto
Maurizio MerliLeonardo Tanzi
John SaxonFrank Di Maggio
Renzo PalmerCommissioner Astalli
Gabriella LeporiNadia
Claudio UndariDario

