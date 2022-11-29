Not Available

“A Dança do Cipreste” (The Cypress Dance) springs from our interest in the immanent transformations of the body driven by dreams and desire, love and death, in their lucid and ghostly variants. Embracing the influence of imagination in the encounter with nature, it brings to light relationships of continuity and discontinuity with other beings and elements, as it follows the movements of a family circle. Mariana appears to us in her solitude, a woman and painter, at the height of her search for pleasure and desire, committed to artistic representations and her family life. Witty figures of strangeness, eroticism and violence emerge. Mariana, Henrique, Artur and Rafael, together or individually, find themselves in mutual projections and symbiotic relationships, in the days spent outdoors and in imaginary places. A sensorial portrait, which combines simple relationships of contact and affection, exploratory moments in nature and creations of the spirit.