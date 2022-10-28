The Cypress Deep Down

Not Available

She comes into your life and finds the details / of your past of your body / of your everyday habits / Life without this merciful presence / has no meaning anymore – and suddenly / she leaves and life has no meaning... Mourning / lasts for a while and if you survive – which you will / you start recounting again the same details. / from the past, releasing your body on another body, sharing your every day again. / You learn from this repetition ./ You learn to ignore / the certainty of your gestures. / You learn to ignore / the impressive architecture of a meaningful life.