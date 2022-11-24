Not Available

The Czar of Black Hollywood is a documentary film chronicling the early life and career of African-American filmmaker Oscar Micheaux (1884-1951). Oscar Micheaux was America's preeminent black filmmaker for three decades, having directed or produced 22 silent movies and 15 talking pictures.The Czar of Black Hollywood uses archival film, photos, illustrations and music to weave a narrative of Micheaux's early life and his production of the first feature length silent film and the first feature length sound motion picture by an African-American.