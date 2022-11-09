The D Word

Not Available

A NYC parody of that 'other' Sapphic series. Dot, artistic director of a downtown theatre, and her partner of 7 years, Dina, a crunchy-granola dyke, are looking for a sperm donor to expand their family. They throw a party to find him amongst the guests of their close circle of friends: Daynisha, a closeted WNBA player; Dixie, a bisexual journalist into S & M; Drea, the resident Butch heart-throb and dog groomer; Dex, Dot's younger FTM musician sibling; Dim, their next door neighbor chess coach and his newly arrived girlfriend Dani, a playwright curious about life in NYC; and Daria, the proprietor of the Drunken Pussycat, a bar where everyone gathers to gossip and kvetch. All of them struggle through much dyke drama in the Big Apple.