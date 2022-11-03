The Da Vinci Code Decoded

Not Available

This documentary exploration of Dan Brown's novel The Da Vinci Code, answers questions: What exactly was Leonardo da Vinci trying to tell us in his coded paintings? Was Jesus married to Mary Magdalene? Who were the Knights Templar? What is the secret of the mysterious church at Rennes-le-Château? What is the Priory of Sion? What secret did the real life Saunière know that threatened the Church? What are the Gnostic Gospels? Did Roman emperors rewrite the New Testament to control the population?