The Da Vinci Code: Where It All Began

An Extraordinary Mystery of Secrets & Treasure In countryside full of medieval castles and ancient ruins, all the elements of a fabulous tale are linked to Rennes-le-Château, a charming little village in southern France. Whispers of hidden treasure and legends of the Knights Templar and the Holy Grail have persisted here for centuries. Posted to the old Roman church at Rennes-le-Château in 1885, French priest Bérenger Saunière made a mysterious discovery that suddenly enabled him to spend millions! Never revealing the source of his unexpected wealth, the secret of what Saunière found leads to an enthralling journey from the present to antiquity. Guided by researchers using old maps, coded parchments, curious paintings, tombs and cryptic messages, we discover a mystifying real-life story so full of controversy that the implications could change all of history as we know it!