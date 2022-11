Not Available

Dr Maurizio Seracini is a pioneering scientist who has made his name by ingeniously adapting the latest medical and military technology to reveal the secrets of great art works. This film follows Seracini on his controversial journey to solve two specific Leonardo mysteries - the location of the lost mural, The Battle of Anghiari, and a remarkable new story he has uncovered about Leonardo's great, unfinished, alter piece The Adoration of the Magi.