The Dagger

Banafsheh, a young prostitute who has fled with a man to the seaside in hope of starting a new life has to return to her profession as she learns about the betrayal of her lover. Penniless and emotionally broken, she also has to bear with the taunts of the other girls and the threats of the roughneck patron of the house, Mammad who unfailingly refer to his dagger to consolidate his supremacy. In fact it was Mammad who ordered the man to rob Banafsheh of her money and abandon her. Banafsheh apparently has not learnt her lesson, as she trusts her next customer and falls in love with him. Her new lover , Abbas, is a truck driver who received his nickname for his habit of constantly lying, but it seems that he gives it a break when promises Banafsheh to get a house of their own...