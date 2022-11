Not Available

THE OFFICIAL DAK AND DON MOVIE IS HERE. Brad, a gangly young hero, navigates the complicated dating world in suburbia. He’s an expert basketball player who finds himself in a love triangle with Courtney Cox (not that one) and Heidi, the new girl to the local trampoline. This short film explores the age-old problem of buying donuts for your girlfriend with a time jumping story à la Pulp Fiction and needle drops that rival Martin Scorsese.