The sketch comedy gang Howard Stern calls "very, very funny" returns with more of their politically incorrect humor in this compilation that includes dozens of skits, cartoons, impersonations and much more. Foulmouthed Yucko the Clown wanders the streets insulting unsuspecting pedestrians and homeless Jimmy Gibberish sings his own version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Other characters include Regina Lynn, Bobby Possumcods and Rack Em Willie.