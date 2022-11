Not Available

The Damned continued to fuel the ardent fires of old fans and new long after the flames of The Sex Pistols and The Clash had been extinguished. Final Damnation is a testament to their longevity and popularity, reeking as it does of fannish glee. It's essentially a document about the legendary reunion concert at London's Town and Country Club in June, 1988, a 17-song set of "chaos music".