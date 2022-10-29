The Dance of the Angels: Ceramic Sculptures of John Perceval

Not Available

Camera movement and film editing are combined to animate the ceramic figurines of John Perceval. He created his angels "more or less as symbols of the world's survival." An intangible element common to all Perceval's angels is their spirit of humanity. These ceramic sculptures are disting- uished by their beautiful modelling, and their lustrous red copper glaze with its uncanny depth and beauty. Perceval does not devote himself exclusively to ceramic sculpture; he gives equal time to painting and has won the McCaughey and Vizard-Whollohan Prizes, and shared the Wynne Prize in 1961. Photography by Gerard Vanderberg; music by Dorian Le Gallienne.