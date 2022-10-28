Not Available

The Dancing Hawk

  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Polski

"The Dancing Hawk" refers to the son of a peasant who senses he can climb to the job in troubled times by playing his cards right. His slavery to work match his ambitions, and gradually he reaches the social position he desires. But the costs have included a dehumanized soul and a loss of a moral conscience. People have had to pay for his advancement, including those nearest to him. The downfall is equally painful: either imprisonment or the easy wasy out are offered as the alternatives.

Cast

Franciszek Trzeciak
Beata Tyszkiewicz
Czesław Przybyła
Józef Fryźlewicz
Stanisław Jaśkiewicz

