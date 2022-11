Not Available

Halloween pumpkins protect the world from monsters. The Dancing Pumpkin is the heroic leader of the secret pumpkin world. One day the tiny messenger pumpkin, Perkalese, brings him troubling news about a plot by an evil ogre named Finkgrinder. With help from his monster fighting team of Heather, Chris, and Perkalese, the Dancing Pumpkin leads the way on a thrilling adventure to stop the Ogre.