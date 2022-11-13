The Danish Connection

Not Available

Everyone wants the formula for male virility that Danish scientists have developed. Wealthy but impotent Herbert Steele, who desires his secretary, Kitty, is willing to pay $1,000,000 or more for the formula. He's hired private eye, Johnny Wadd, but Wadd has disappeared after a trip to Hawaii. So Steele hires Eric Jensen, a photographer and Don Juan who claims he can get the drug. Meanwhile, Dr. Livingston Presume is also searching for the formula and thinks Wadd has it or knows where it is. Presume kidnaps Wadd and subjects him to a unique torture in order to get into his memory and find out where the formula is hidden. Kitty has another idea.