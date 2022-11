Not Available

A twenty-something slacker is moving to the south in hopes of capturing a picture of the giant sloth, and finally make a fortune in this low-key affair. Lyn Vaus, a young man who still feels traumatized because their parents had been divorced two decades ago, is trying to go to Patagonia. Since he can not afford a transport, he decides to hitchhike. Unfortunately, he comes down to Panama to a place that is 80 miles from the Darien Gap, a huge swamp that somehow have to cross.