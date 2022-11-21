The Daring Policewala

Not Available

Kambilikkandam Jose (Subair), a drug baron reaches down to Kochi to meet Pattakkalil Purushothaman Pillai (Vijayaraghavan), demanding a huge hike in his commission. Popularly known as Appichai, Purushothaman Pillai is one of the largest drug dealer in south India, along with Sethumadhavan (Sai Kumar), his foster son. Appichai calls back Sethu, who is on a vacation in a cruise ship in Goa. Sethu, on his arrival back in Kochi kills Jose, with the help of Balagopal (Ramu), the IG of Police. But the death of Jose creates a strong protest inside the state and the Chief Minister (Janardhanan) orders a detailed investigation on the matter. Narendran (Mammootty), the Assistant Commissioner of police, is assigned the charge of investigation. Popularly known as Nari (tiger), for his aggressive and belligerent style of behavior, Narendran, begins his probe