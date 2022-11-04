The Dark Dealer

Not Available

A trio of desperate men are forced to participate in a nightmarish game of blackjack for their souls. The circumstances behind how these fellows wound up in purgatory are revealed in three individual segments: Two vicious hoodlums break into the basement dwelling of an old hermit who isn't nearly as harmless as he appears to be; an unscrupulous entertainment lawyer gets more than he bargained for when he decides to steal several songs from a deceased blues singer; and a young ex-con agrees to help a scuzzy drug dealer rob a pharmaceutical lab in order to save his girlfriend from the clutches of said dope pusher.