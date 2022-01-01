1993

The Dark Half

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 22nd, 1993

Studio

George A. Romero Productions

Thad Beaumont is the author of a highly successful series of violent pulp thrillers written under the pseudonym of ‘George Stark’, but when he decides to ‘kill-off’ his alter-ego in a mock ceremony, it precipitates a string of sadistic murders matching those in his pulp novels, which are soon discovered to be the work of Stark himself. Looking like a maniacal version of his counterpart, Stark is not so willing to quit the writing game – even if it means coming after Thad's wife and their baby.

Cast

Timothy HuttonThad Beaumont / George Stark
Amy MadiganLiz Beaumont
Michael RookerSheriff Alan Pangborn
Julie HarrisReggie DeLesseps
Robert JoyFred Clawson
Kent BroadhurstMike Donaldson

