The Dark: Natures Night Time World

For humans, darkness is menacing, forbidding, petrifying. It conceals the most dangerous and terrifying creatures on Earth. But it also holds some of the greatest, undiscovered mysteries of nature. Most animals are nocturnal, but they’re seldom studied at night and rarely filmed in the dark. The Dark follows a team of wildlife experts and specialist camera crews on a hair-raising mission to solve those wildlife mysteries. They come face to face with the unearthly beasts that prowl the pitch-black jungles and swamps of South America and discover bizarre creatures and behaviours never before seen.