The Dark Path Chronicles

Samantha, a teenager who hears voices, answers the call of Jurgen, a rogue vampire who was "made" during the waning days of the Third Reich and who has just awakened after 75 years. Despite the warnings of her friend and advisor, Father Raymond, she develops a romantic attraction to Jurgen and is drawn into his conflict with Luke and Enid, powerful vampires from the old world. The ensuing life-and-death struggle is played out on the streets of Los Angeles and in the inhospitable environment of The Dark Path.