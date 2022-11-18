Not Available

Unauthorized by (and therefore completely independent from) Depeche Mode themselves or their record company, Depeche Mode: The Dark Progression is a new documentary following the development and career of popular electronic band Depeche Mode, from their interest in New Romanticism at the start of their career through the darkness and urban industrial themes that permeated their albums, to the departure of Alan Wilder in 1995 and more. Packed with interviews with all the band members, contributions from their friends, colleagues, and contemporaries , rare performances by Depeche Mode, archive footage, video clips, location shots, and news reports, Depeche Mode: The Dark Progression is a "must-have" for Depeche Mode fans. Some tracks are also included, such as "Just Can't Get Enough", "People Are People", "Stripped", "Never Let Me Down Again", "Strangelove", "Personal Jesus", "Enjoy the Silence", "Walking In My Shoes", "I Feel You", and more.