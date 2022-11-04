Not Available

The Dark Room

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In hospital, photographer Jinx Kingsley wakes from a coma after a car crash - a failed suicide attempt, prompted by her fiance Leo jilting her to elope with Jinx's lifelong best friend, Meg. The discovery of Leo and Meg's bodies - brutally murdered in the same manner as Jinx's first husband - makes Jinx the prime suspect. Then, with the help of eminent neuroscientist Dr.Alan Protheroe, some memories begin to surface. Memories of desperation and paralysing terror.

Cast

Dervla KirwanJane 'Jinx' Kingsley
James WilbyDr Alan Protheroe
Joseph BennettSimon Harris
Joanna DavidCaroline Harris
Paul FreemanAdam Kingsley
Peter GunnBernard Weston

