The Dark Side III - A New Sex Dimension

Dark Side - A NEW SEX DIMENSION, rounds off the trilogy dedicated to this powerful and mysterious object. The origins of this strange relic with its powers and perils are finally revealed. The story begins with the discovery of an enormous table hidden in a pyramid in Egypt which conceals a second Dark Side. This is also the place to which the other reconstructed Dark Side (as seen in "Dark Side" parts 1 and 2) must be taken, as only in this way can its true meaning be unraveled. Our heroine Virtualia travels to a new dimension. The Dark Side opens a door to a sexual dimension with no limits.