Not Available

Briana is already Vivid's long-legged, big-boob sex vixen. But in Chi Chi LaRue's The Dark Side of Briana, she fucks and sucks in places only a perverted mind could dream up. From a deserted alley smut fest to a disgusting dungeon to a high tech sex club, Briana does it all and isn't afraid to get dirty. Anal, oral, 2-ways, 3-ways, and any way she can get it. It's a dark side that you'll want to bring to light.