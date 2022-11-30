The Dark Side of Daren

Not Available

An experiment: Moll keeps a kind of video diary about his relationship with Daren, a speed junkie. He lets the audience take a look at the compulsions and dependencies that arise when living with an addict. The result is interesting. Precisely because of his relentlessly direct approach with the camera as the only point of retreat that the filmmaker remains in the relationship. Exciting, because even from this perspective he sees nothing but Daren. Daren is described in the press material as "charming, beautiful, intelligent", also to justify his attraction to minor. For the gay audience, he could just be another drug queen - muscular, self-indulgent, and by the dozen of goods every Berlin party night - it almost feels like you've accidentally stumbled upon the private video recordings of an acquaintance who, for some unknown reason, falls in love with one of these guys who urgently need help but don't accept it.