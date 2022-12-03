THE DARK SIDE OF GREEN ENERGIES

Not Available

Electric cars, wind turbines, solar panels... The energy transition holds the promise of a more prosperous and peaceful world, finally free of oil, pollution and shortages. But this official thesis proves to be a myth : by breaking free of fossil fuels, we are setting ourselves up for a new dependence on rare metals. Severe ecological, economic for the supply of these strategic resources have already begun. And if the “green world” that awaits us turned out to be a new nightmare?