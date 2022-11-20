The Dark Side of the Heart 2

Not Available

The sequel to the blockbuster Argentinean smash hit. After ten years, Oliverio is still intrigued by the works of great poets and continues to search for true love. When he meets the beautiful Miranda, she suggests that they both move in together and find jobs. Oliviero, however, leaves Miranda in search of his first love Ana who he met ten years prior. Once in Barcelona, he realizes that Ana's life has drastically changed and their love is in the past. Soon, he meets poet and circus performer, Alejandra. Oliviero becomes smitten and desperately tries bond with her, but she makes things a little more difficult that he ever imagined.