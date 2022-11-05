Not Available

Legendary sci-fi/horror visionary H.P. Lovecraft is the mastermind behind this story of evil that has its roots in ancient civilizations and then spans across time and into the future. THE DARKNESS BEYOND begins in 1571 when a philospher reads aloud the text of the Necronomicon. The utterance of these words of damnation not only cost him his life, but then cast blackness on future generation. Five hundred years later we see the society of Arkham, which is perpetually in the midst of devastation, civil war and mayhem. Modern woman Elena happens across the old text and again unleashes the dark force. This film has been praised as the best cinematic retelling of a Lovecraft tale, as well as innonvative lighting, excellent editing, which director Ivan Zuccon (UNKNOWN BEYOND, THE SHUNNED HOUSE) did himself.