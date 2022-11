Not Available

The filmed account of a poor woman, Darlene Musselman Myers, and her family in the Appalachian region of Pennsylvania.Begins with 1971 scenes from "Notes on an Appalachia county: visiting with Darlene" and "A day with Darlene", and continues the chronicle of almost twenty-five years in the lives of this poverty-stricken Pennsylvania Appalachian family through interviews conducted from 1983 to 1994 with Darlene, her children, her husband, and her companion.