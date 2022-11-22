The Darra Dogs

Not Available

Confronted by his daughter's wish to own a dog, award-winning animator Dennis Tupicoff recalls the dogs of his childhood, in the industrial outer Brisbane suburb of Darra. Every household seemed to have a dog. Some were friends who shared his explorations and roamed free on adventures of their own before meeting an untimely death or simply disappearing. Some were huge, savage beasts who prowled around like the hounds of hell. This film is his memorial to those times, those feelings and to the dogs themselves.