Jordy is an eleven year old boy who's family has not been functioning after his homesick mother went back to her home-country Russia. Jordy devises a master plan to get her back. He builds a Russian house, a datcha, in the backyard of their house. He is convinced this will make his mother feel at home again. Eventually his mother doesn't come back, but Jordy's actions do get his family back on track.