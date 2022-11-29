The Dating Game XXX: A Porn Parody

Not Available

The matchmaking throwback is back, baby! It's just like The Dating Game, only Bachelor Number Two means he's doing anal! Welcome to the funniest spoof in game-show-porn history, with a behind the scenes, and on-camera look at freaky makeup artists, fetish-y contestants, and a host who can't stay out of a bachelorette's pants! The Dating Game, only from Vivid. Great date night movie. . . just make sure she's loose. DISCLAIMER: This is a parody movie. This video is not to be taken seriously. This video features a fantasied version of Jim Lange. This video is not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated with Jim Lange, Chuck Barris, the producers or distributors of The Dating Game or any person or entity affiliated with them.