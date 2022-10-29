Not Available

The David Dance

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Away from the microphone, David is soft spoken, shy and unsure of himself. However, as his on-air alias ‘Danger Dave,’ the host of “Gay Talk,” he’s poised, witty, and every listener’s best friend! His sister, Kate, a thrice divorced banker has a yen for Schumann and cats. Though successful, the siblings suffer from a secret, yet vast, sense of inadequacy. Kate fills her void through an adoption; David gawkily romances his coworker; then, life one day throws him a lemon. Past and present intertwine to tell the story of a man learning to love and accept himself.

Cast

Antoinette LaVecchiaKate
Jordan BakerJune
Tonye PatanoMrs. P

