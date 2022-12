Not Available

"The Dawn of Day" (2020) is a collaborative work produced in the context of the exhibition GOREGEOUS at the Confort Moderne, Poitiers. The video depicts scanned, zoomed-in details of pictures portraying the atrocities of war and its ensuing devastation. In an attempt to reach a heightened sense of closeness and intimacy with the picture, the scanner, regardless of its technical prowess, delivers a deadened, flattened vision.