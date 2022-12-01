The Dawn of War: The Early Battles of WW11

Not Available

The Dawn of War The Early Battles of WWII takes viewers to the front lines of the European, the Pacific and the African theatres of the deadliest conflict in human history. Entire hours are devoted to the rise of the Axis powers, the horrific battle over Stalingrad, the diplomatic pleas and military ambushes that would unite the Allies and much more. This compelling 11-part series chronicles the first half of this global military conflict in a masterfully scripted presentation filled with rare and authentic archive footage produced by internationally acclaimed documentarian, Pacific Media. Featuring rare and never-before-seen footage from the most important early battles of WWII including: Battle of Britain Pearl Harbor Stalingrad El Alamein and much, much more!