2004

The Day After Tomorrow

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 27th, 2004

Studio

The Mark Gordon Company

After years of unabated global warming, the greenhouse effect is wreaking havoc all over the globe in the form of catastrophic hurricanes, tornadoes, tidal waves, floods and, most ominously, the beginning of the next Ice Age. Paleoclimatologist Jack Hall tries to save the world while also shepherding to safety his son Sam, who was in New York when the city was overwhelmed by the beginnings of the new big freeze.

Cast

Dennis QuaidJack Hall
Jake GyllenhaalSam Hall
Emmy RossumLaura Chapman
Dash MihokJason Evans
Jay O. SandersFrank Harris
Sela WardDr. Lucy Hall

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images